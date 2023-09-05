Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee at practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Kelce's injury comes just days before Thursday's regular-season opener against the Lions and clouds his status for the contest. Reid called Kelce uncertain for Thursday's game, but said the team will continue to monitor his health, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Noah Gray would likely step up as Kansas City's top tight end if Kelce were to miss any time, but there's no easy replacement for Patrick Mahomes' usual go-to target. Top wideouts Kadarius Toney (knee), Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore would all see the largest bumps in targets if Kelce can't go.