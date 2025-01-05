Kelce (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Kelce didn't miss any practice time this week, but with the Chiefs having already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed heading to regular-season finale, he'll be rested along with several other key players on both sides of the ball. Noah Gray and Peyton Hendershot will be the Chiefs' available options at tight end in Week 18.