Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville.

Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.