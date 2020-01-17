Chiefs' Travis Kelce: In line to play Sunday
Coach Andy Reid expects Kelce (knee) to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.comreports.
Kelce has been limited in practice so far this week due to a bruised knee, but there never seemed to be any doubt about his odds to play this weekend. Friday's injury report ultimately can clear the way for the tight end to do so.
