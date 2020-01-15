Play

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: In line to practice Wednesday

Kelce (hamstring/knee) is expected to practice Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Kelce continues to contend with a bruised knee, but a hamstring injury has been added to his list of health concerns, per Palmer. In any case, it's a good enough sign that Kelce is taking the practice field in his first chance to do so, with his activity level to be confirmed on Wednesday's injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories