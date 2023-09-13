Kelce (knee) is slated to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Kelce hyperextended his knee during last Tuesday's practice and ended up being inactive for the Chiefs' 21-20 season-opening loss to the Lions on Thursday. While the star tight end is in line to be limited Wednesday, his ability to practice in any capacity is nonetheless a positive sign ahead of this weekend's contest against the Jaguars.
