Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Inactive for Week 17

Kelce (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Broncos.

As expected, Kelce will join Tyreek Hill as a healthy scratch for Sunday's finale, with Kansas City set to enter the postseason as the AFC's No. 4 seed. The star tight end's absence will afford Demetrius Harris the start against Denver.

