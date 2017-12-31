Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Inactive for Week 17
Kelce (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Broncos.
As expected, Kelce will join Tyreek Hill as a healthy scratch for Sunday's finale, with Kansas City set to enter the postseason as the AFC's No. 4 seed. The star tight end's absence will afford Demetrius Harris the start against Denver.
