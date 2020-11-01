Kelce caught eight of 12 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Jets.

Kelce's three-yard touchdown put the Chiefs up 21-9 with 58 seconds left in the first half, and he led the Chiefs in targets, catches and receiving yards as Patrick Mahomes piled up 416 yards and five touchdowns through the air. The league's most dependable receiving option at the tight end position has 48 catches for 610 yards and six touchdowns through eight games, putting Kelce on pace to eclipse 1,200 receiving yards for a third consecutive season. He'll face the Panthers in Week 9.