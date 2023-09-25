Kelce turned eight targets into seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears.

Kelce brought his A-game to Arrowhead Stadium with pop star Taylor Swift in attendance for Sunday's blowout victory, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Kelce -- a star in his own right -- wound up leading the team in receiving while cashing in his second touchdown in as many games this season. More importantly, the 33-year-old showed no limitations from the knee injury that forced him to miss Week 1. Kelce's growing fanbase can find him and the Chiefs taking on the Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.