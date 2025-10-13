Kelce corralled six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Lions.

Kelce kept the good times rolling with another positive fantasy result following last week's 7-61-1 receiving line. The 35-year-old hasn't posted eye-popping numbers in any particular week, but the consistent production at a shallow position certainly makes fantasy managers' lives easier when constructing weekly lineups. Kelce will continue operating as one of Patrick Mahomes' top and most-trusted targets against the Raiders next Sunday.