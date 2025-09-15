Kelce had four receptions on six targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.

Kelce led all Kansas City receivers in targets (six) and receiving yards (61), but he was unable to replicate the trip to the end zone that he secured for fantasy managers last week. The 35-year-old did fare better against the Eagles this time around after being held to 39 yards with no touchdowns when these two teams met in Super Bowl LIX this past February. With a thin receiver room due to absences from Rashee Rice (suspension) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder), Kelce remains a focal point on offense for a team struggling out of the gates. The Chiefs will attempt to secure its first win of the season in a road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.