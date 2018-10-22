Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Leads team in receiving yards

Kelce brought in all five of his targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 45-10 win over Cincinnati.

Backup tight end Demetrius Harris was the Chiefs' tight end the hit paydirt, with Kelce doing all of his damage between the 20's. The veteran only has three touchdowns so far this year, but his 563 receiving yards ranks second amongst all NFL tight ends. Kelce will look to continue his steady production against the Broncos in Week 8.