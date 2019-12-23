Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Leads team in receiving
Kelce had eight receptions (nine targets) for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-3 win over Chicago.
Kelce had another strong night from a yards and receptions standpoint, but he was also able to find the end zone for the first time since Week 11. It was the star tight end's fifth touchdown reception of the year, and that may be the only criticism that can be made of yet another 1,000-plus yard season (his fourth in a row). The Chiefs can still play their way into a first-round bye with some help from the Patriots in Week 17, so the team figures to deploy Kelce and the rest of its starters until either a win or loss appears to be imminent against the Chargers on Sunday.
