Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that Kelce is "fired up" about playing in 2025, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Veach said that as "we left it, [Kelce would] be back and we're excited to get him back and get him going." Head coach Andy Reid, however, indicated Tuesday that things are more up-in-the-air, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic, saying he advised Kelce to "get out of town and relax" before making a decision about his playing future. The 35-year-old tight end is heading into the final year of his contract with the Chiefs, and he carries a 19.8 million cap hit for the 2025 season. Despite declining in terms of both yards and touchdowns in his 12th season, Kelce's 97-823-3 receiving line across 16 regular-season appearances made him one of the league's most productive tight ends in 2024.