Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Leaves Saturday's game

Kelce (head) left Saturday's wild-card game against the Titans, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

With less than two minutes remaining before halftime, Kelce took a helmet to the head from Titans safety Jonathan Cyprien at the end of his fourth catch of the afternoon. As Kelce got to his feet, he was clearly wobbly but was able to run the last 15-20 yards to the sideline before going to the locker room. It'd be a surprise if he doesn't land in the concussion protocol, but upcoming examinations will determine whether a return is possible.