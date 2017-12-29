Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Likely sitting out Sunday
Kelce is expected to take a seat Sunday at Denver, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid made the decision to give Patrick Mahomes an opportunity as the starting quarterback Week 17. With Alex Smith getting some rest in advance of the playoffs, the writing was on the wall for the Chiefs' other skill-position players, namely Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt. Per BJ Kissel of the team's official site, Hill already has been ruled out for Sunday's game, but the decision on Kelce and Hunt evidently will have to wait until the inactive list is posted. In Kelce's place, expect Demetrius Harris to handle most of the reps at tight end this weekend.
