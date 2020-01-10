Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Limited again Friday
Kelce (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Friday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
While relaying Kelce's activity level in the final session of the week, coach Andy Reid told Adam Teicher of ESPN.com that the injury is "more of a bruise than anything." Kelce also picked up the concern at Wednesday's practice, per James Palmer of NFL Network. Reid doesn't seem to be concerned about Kelce's availability for Sunday's game against the Texans, but the tight end seems destined to be listed as questionable.
