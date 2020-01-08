Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Limited by knee issue
Kelce (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the tight end's Wednesday limitations were the result of a sore knee, but the issue "shouldn't keep (Kelce) out" of Sunday's playoff game against the Texans. We'll let you know if that assessment chances as the contest approaches.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Picks up three receptions•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Leads team in receiving•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Racks up 142 yards in win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Paces Chiefs in win over Pats•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Leading receiver in big win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Hauls in touchdown in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.