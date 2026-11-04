Kelce (ankle) was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice.

Kelce logged a limited session this past Thursday before practicing fully a day later. He then approached Week 8 action without an injury designation, en route to recording a 78 percent snap share and catching five of his seven targets for 67 yards in the Chiefs' 28-24 loss to the Broncos. Chances are, the tight end's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, and he will now have two more chances to work fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.