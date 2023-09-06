Kelce (knee) is officially listed as questionbale for Thursday night's season opener against the Lions.

Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice, with the fact that he's listed as questionable for the contest supporting the notion that the star tight end avoided a long-term issue. That said, his Week 1 status could go down the wire ahead of Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff. If Kelce is unable to face Detroit, Noah Gray would likely fill in as the team's top pass-catching tight end.