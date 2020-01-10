Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Listed as questionable

Kelce (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, coach Andy Reid indicated that Kelce's knee injury is "more of a bruise than anything.'' Meanwhile, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star noted "there doesn't appear to be a high level of concern" regarding Kelce's status, with Reid offering encouraging words about what the tight end was able to do at practice Friday. "He was out there practicing, did a nice job with the plays that was in," Reid said. With that, we'd expect Kelce to be active Sunday, an outcome that will be confirmed, either way, about 90 minutes prior to Sunday afternoon's 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff.