Kelce (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Kelce now has two more chances to practice fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, but with the Chiefs locked into the AFC's No. 3 playoff seed, the tight end is a candidate to be rested this weekend, especially if he's less than 100 percent. Kelce approaches Week 18 action needing 16 more receiving yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth consecutive season.