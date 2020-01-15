Play

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Logs limited practice

Kelce (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

James Palmer of NFL Network previously noted that Kelce was dealing with a hamstring issue, but the Chiefs only referenced the tight end's knee injury on Wednesday's practice report. In any case, we expect Kelce -- who logged an impressive 10-134-3 stat line in his team's divisional-round win over the Texans -- to be a go for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Titans, though it's possible he may be officially listed as questionable for the contest.

