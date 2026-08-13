Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Looking to bounce back in 2026

Kelce said Wednesday that he wants to "prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year" this upcoming season, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

"That's probably the biggest thing for me, is making sure I'm accountable to the guys in this [locker] room and every single play that I'm out there," Kelce continued. "[Just] being more accountable when the ball is in the air. There were a few games last year that I felt like I put on myself. In the blocking world, being able to get my guy so we can spring guys for bigger gains. And just being a better leader." Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving last season, but his 50.1 yards per game were his fewest in the last 12 years. He did average 11.2 yards per catch, though, which was a big jump from his 8.5 yards-per-catch average in 2024. Turning 37 years old in less than two months, Kelce doesn't move like he used to, but he still knows how to get open and has undeniable chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. Kelce should remain a big factor on third downs and in the red zone for Kansas City, but he's no longer one of fantasy's top tight ends.