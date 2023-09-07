The Chiefs will put Kelce (knee), who is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lions, through a workout this morning to determine his status, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kelce is just two days removed from suffering a hyperextension and a bone bruise in his knee, and it's looking like his status for the regular season-opener may come down to the wire. The Chiefs will officially release an inactive list ahead of Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, at which point fantasy managers will get a final say on whether Kelce will take the field, or whether Noah Gray will get a chance to step in as Patrick Mahomes' top pass-catching tight end. Kelce has been a near guarantee to approach or exceed double-digit targets when healthy, so if he does need to miss time it would foreshadow a bump in opportunities for all of Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore.