Kelce (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kelce is expected to continue wearing a compression sleeve on his knee, as has been the case at practice. The star tight end was forced to miss Kansas City's season-opening loss to the Lions due to a bone bruise in his right knee, but Schefter reports that the week off allowed Kelce to get "his legs back." Kelce's status will be made official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Chiefs' inactive list is released.