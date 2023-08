Kelce logged five snaps in Sunday's 26-24 preseason loss to the Saints.

Prior to the contest Coach Andy Reid suggested that Chiefs starters would see first-quarter action, and both Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes (six snaps) made abbreviated appearances. It remains to be seen how much more, if any, preseason work Kelce sees in the next couple of weeks, but assuming no injury setbacks, the star tight end is on track to see plenty of snaps and targets in Week 1 versus the Lions.