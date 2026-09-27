Kelce caught both of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Dolphins.

Kelce notched a 48-yard gain on the game's opening play and added an 11-yard touchdown catch with 2:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Despite Kelce's lack of involvement as a pass catcher in between those two plays, he finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Rashee Rice, who turned nine targets into 88 yards. Heading into a Week 4 road game against the Raiders, Kelce has compiled 14 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets.