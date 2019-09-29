Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Makes nifty pitch in win
Kelce caught seven of eight targets for 85 yards during Sunday's 34-30 win over Detroit.
Kelce is best known for reeling in passes, but he showed some ability to dish them out Sunday -- hauling in a 10-yard pass early in the fourth quarter and then lateraling it to Shady McCoy for a gain of 23 more yards. Kelce has caught seven passes in three consecutive games and has tallied at least 85 yards in every game. Fans would surely like more than one touchdown in four games, but Kelce is about as reliable as it gets at tight end -- even against a typically stingy Colts defense Sunday.
