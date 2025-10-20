Kelce recorded three receptions on three targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.

Kelce looked to be in for a big game, as he made two catches for 51 yards on the Chiefs' first offensive possession, highlighted by a long reception of 44 yards. However, he essentially went silent from there, with the offense instead running through Rashee Rice and several other different pass catchers. Nevertheless, Kelce has over 50 receiving yards in three consecutive games.