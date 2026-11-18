Kelce was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, despite being listed with ankle and calf injuries.

During this past Sunday's 35-13 win over the Falcons, Kelce exited for a brief spell in the first half after injuring his ankle, but he ultimately returned to the contest. In addition to the ankle issue, Kelce may have tweaked his calf at some point in Week 10, but head coach Andy Reid indicated prior to Wednesday's practice that the veteran tight end was "doing well" in his recovery from the injuries, per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. His ability to take every rep for the Chiefs' first Week 11 session suggests his status for Sunday's game againt the Cardinals isn't in any peril.