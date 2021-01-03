Though Kelce is not among Kansas City's Week 17 inactives, per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, ESPN's Adam Teicher relays that he hasn't seen the tight end in uniform during warmups.

In addition to five players previously ruled out due to injuries, Kansas City elected to deem QB Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu inactive Sunday. However, with the team having clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, Teope notes that it would be surprising if a number of key players such as Kelce, who were not listed as inactive Sunday, saw extended action in the contest. Teicher's report suggests that Kelce may be rested as a precaution, along with Mahomes. In such a scenario, added Week 17 tight end snaps would be available for Nick Keizer and Deon Yelder.