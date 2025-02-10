Kelce corralled four of six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.
Kelce failed to stand out in the box score as Philadelphia keyed in its defensive focus on the future Hall of Famer. The 34-year-old appeared to have lost a step in 2024 after posting pedestrian numbers -- by his own gaudy standards -- in 16 regular-season contests (97-823-3). Still under contract through the 2026 season, Kelce will attempt to bounce back after experiencing declines in both yardage and touchdowns scored in consecutive seasons in his 12th year as a pro.
