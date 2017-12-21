Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Misses another practice Thursday
Kelce (illness) is slated to miss practice again Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
While back-to-back missed practices aren't optimal for the tight end's Week 16 preparations, it's expected Kelce will rally in time to play Sunday against the Dolphins. The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win this weekend.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Set to play in Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Under the weather Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Catches six passes versus Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Totals 74 yards on 13 targets•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Scores two early touchdowns Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Held to 39 yards in third consecutive loss•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...