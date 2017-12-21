Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Misses another practice Thursday

Kelce (illness) is slated to miss practice again Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

While back-to-back missed practices aren't optimal for the tight end's Week 16 preparations, it's expected Kelce will rally in time to play Sunday against the Dolphins. The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win this weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories