Kelce caught one of four targets for six yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Titans.

With Patrick Mahomes (knee) lost for the season and Gardner Minshew (knee) not even making it to halftime before going down as well, Kelce was left with third-string QB Chris Oladokun under center, and the duo showed very little chemistry en route to the veteran tight end's worst numbers of 2025. Minshew may have suffered a torn ACL, so a week of first-team reps together could improve that connection, but Kelce -- along with the rest of the Kansas City passing attack -- will be a very shaky fantasy option in Week 17 against the Broncos.