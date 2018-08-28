Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Misses practice for personal reasons
Kelce will miss Tuesday's practice for personal reasons, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Kelce wasn't going to play in Thursday's preseason finale anyway, so it won't come as any surprise if the Chiefs let him take a few days away from the team. With no injury to report, the veteran tight end should be ready for his usual hefty workload in a Week 1 road game against the Chargers. Kelce caught six of eight targets for 78 yards in three preseason games.
