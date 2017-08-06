Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Missing practice Sunday
Kelce (knee) has a sleeve on his left leg and won't take part in Sunday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be serious, as Kelce still walked out to the field with his teammates and chatted it up with fans. He's been out since Friday due to swelling in his knee, after missing the entire offseason program while recovering from shoulder surgery. More important than the current knee injury is the absence of reported setbacks with the surgically repaired shoulder. Kelce figures to make at least one or two appearances in the preseason and still has plenty of time to get ready for Week 1.
