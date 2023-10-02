Kelce finished with six receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

The buzz surrounding Kelce and new acquaintance Taylor Swift carried over to Week 5 with the pop star in attendance for Sunday's matchup. Unfortunately for Kelce's fantasy managers, he was unable to recreate last week's touchdown grab. Patrick Mahomes was not in sync with his top receiving option on a couple of miscues, one of which resulted in an interception. Kelce still produced a respectable receiving line while finishing as Mahomes' most-targeted receiver. Kansas City's superstar duo will look to get back on track in a favorable matchup against Minnesota next Sunday.