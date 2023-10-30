Kelce finished with six receptions on nine targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes turned the ball over three times while failing to score a touchdown Sunday, resulting in down games for most of Kansas City's position players. Kelce still produced a useful fantasy line despite his quarterback's struggles, but it felt like a down game after the star tight end combined for 31 receptions, 370 yards and two touchdown over the previous three weeks. Kelce and the entire Chiefs offense will look to rebound as they prepare for a potential shootout against the Dolphins in London next Sunday.