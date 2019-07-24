Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Moves past ankle issue
Coach Andy Reid relayed that he liked what he saw from Kelce on the field Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Though the rest of the team's veterans won't practice until later this week, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports that the tight end will participate in the Chiefs' rookie camp this week. Per James Palmer of NFL Network, the team would like the star tight end to get in some extra work at this stage, given that he was held out of OTAs and minicamp following minor offseason ankle surgery.
