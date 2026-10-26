Kelce caught four of eight targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Kelce increased his career total to 1,104 regular-season catches, passing Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison (1,102) and Cris Carter (1,101) to move up to fifth on the all-time list. Jason Witten holds the fourth spot with 1,228 receptions, so Kelce is more likely to be caught by Keenan Allen (1,084) than Kelce is to catch Witten. Kelce led the Chiefs with eight targets in the absence of WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) and tied fellow TE Noah Gray for the team lead in receiving yards as Kansas City mustered just three Harrison Butker field-goal attempts on offense, two of which missed. This was only the second time Kelce failed to reach the 50-yard threshold in six appearances this season. He had 71 yards in Week 1 against the Broncos, whom the Chiefs will face in a Week 8 road rematch.