Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Nabs seven passes in loss

Kelce caught all seven of his targets for 75 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Titans.

Kelce helped cap off Patrick Mahomes' first drive since exiting Week 7 with a knee injury, taking the shovel pass underneath for a three-yard touchdown. Having Mahomes back obviously benefits the Chiefs' attack, but Kelce's consistency didn't really suffer in his absence. The former Bearcat has been targeted at least six times in every game this season and has been held under 60 yards just twice in 10 games. He remains arguably the most consistent tight end in the game. Next up is a Monday-night matchup against a limping Chargers squad.