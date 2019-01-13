Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Nabs seven passes in win

Kelce caught seven of 10 passes for 108 yards during Saturday's 31-13 win over the Colts.

Like he has all season, Kelce was there to deliver crucial blows against the Chiefs' opponent on Saturday. Perhaps none of Kelce's catches hurt more than his 30-yard catch-and-run up the seam late in the second quarter. After dominating throughout the first half, the Colts had swung the momentum with a blocked punt for a touchdown before Kelce cut up their defense on the very next offensive play to help lead to a Chiefs touchdown that placed them up by three scores before halftime. He'll have a tough matchup no matter whether the Chiefs take on the Chargers or Patriots in the AFC championship game. Kelce combined for 13 catches for 128 yards on 24 targets in three games against those squads this season