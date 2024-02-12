Kelce recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 25-22 overtime victory over the 49ers.

Kelce was held nearly silent in the first half, as he recorded only one catch on one target for one yard. However, he came alive in the final two quarters to help the Chiefs to a comeback Super Bowl victory. His biggest play of the game came on the final drive of regulation, when he shook free of Fred Werner and picked up 22 yards to give Harrison Butker a short field-goal attempt to tie the game. Kelce had a relatively underwhelming regular season, but he posted no fewer than 70 receiving yards in each of Kansas City's four postseason games while also tallying three touchdowns in the same span.