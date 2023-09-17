Kelce (knee) caught four of nine targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jaguars.

Making his season debut after sitting out the Week 1 loss to the Lions, Kelce had a 17-yard catch erased by a holding penalty in the first quarter and didn't register his first reception until just over three minutes remained in the first half. After shaking off the rust, Kelce got going in the second half, capping Kansas City's first drive of the third quarter with a nine-yard touchdown to take a 14-6 lead. The star tight end was the only player targeted more than five times by Patrick Mahomes, and Kelce should start to turn that attention into more yardage in Week 3 against the Bears and beyond. Kelce comes into 2023 riding a streak of seven consecutive seasons over 1,000 receiving yards.