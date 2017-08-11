Play

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: No go Friday

Kelce (knee) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the 49ers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Kelce has missed a stretch of recent practices due to swelling in his left knee, which will sideline him in the Chiefs' first exhibition outing. Expect a cautious approach to continue to reign with his activity level until the injury is a thing of the past. In his stead, Demetrius Harris, Gavin Escobar and Ross Travis will handle TE reps.

