Chiefs' Travis Kelce: No go Friday
Kelce (knee) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the 49ers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Kelce has missed a stretch of recent practices due to swelling in his left knee, which will sideline him in the Chiefs' first exhibition outing. Expect a cautious approach to continue to reign with his activity level until the injury is a thing of the past. In his stead, Demetrius Harris, Gavin Escobar and Ross Travis will handle TE reps.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Still sitting out Monday•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Missing practice Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Sits out Friday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Goes through drills on Day 1 of camp•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Avoids PUP list•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Return for camp anticipated•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...