Chiefs' Travis Kelce: No listing on Friday's report
Kelce (knee) doesn't have a designation for the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 against the 49ers.
During the first week of prep for the big game, the Chiefs continued to cap Kelce's reps, holding him to an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen. Still, his lack of designation Friday indicates the team isn't worried about his availability. While San Francisco's defense has held tight ends to an NFL-best 5.9 yards per target this season (including playoffs), the unit has allowed the 14th-most receptions (80) and ninth-most TDs (nine) to the position. Considering Kelce's stature, he seems like a good bet to prosper in the Super Bowl.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...