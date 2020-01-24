Chiefs' Travis Kelce: No listing on Friday's report

Kelce (knee) doesn't have a designation for the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 against the 49ers.

During the first week of prep for the big game, the Chiefs continued to cap Kelce's reps, holding him to an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen. Still, his lack of designation Friday indicates the team isn't worried about his availability. While San Francisco's defense has held tight ends to an NFL-best 5.9 yards per target this season (including playoffs), the unit has allowed the 14th-most receptions (80) and ninth-most TDs (nine) to the position. Considering Kelce's stature, he seems like a good bet to prosper in the Super Bowl.