Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Not donning knee brace

Kelce wasn't wearing a knee brace at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Limited on Wednesday's injury report, Kelce at least will maintain that level of participation Thursday and may even elevate to 'full.' Assuming the latter comes to pass by the end of the week, his availability for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Texans will be confirmed, as appears to be the expectation.