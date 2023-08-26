Kelce isn't in line to see action in Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Palmer adds that QB Patrick Mahomes and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling are also among the Kansas City players not expected to play Saturday. As Week 1 approaches, Kelce remains entrenched as the top fantasy option at his position due to his high-volume role in the Chiefs' Mahomes-helmed offense.
