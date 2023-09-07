Kelce (knee) is expected to be out for Thursday night's game against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the tight end may still give it another try with his knee before kickoff, with his official status slated to be confirmed either way about 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:20 ET starting time. If Kelce is deemed inactive, his next chance to suit up for a game will arrive Sept. 17 against the Jaguars.